Winnipeg police and paramedics attended to a collision that sent a four-door Ford vehicle into the front window of a Portage Avenue spa and salon Sunday morning.

It appears in addition to the Ford, a Toyota car was also involved in the collision, which happened just west of Arlington Street around 9 a.m., witnesses said. The Toyota car could be seen parked on the side of the road with visible damage to its front end. A bumper with the same colour paint was observed lying on the sidewalk next to it.

Toroti Umuerri tells CTV News she was driving the Ford vehicle that crashed into the business. She said she was on her way to church with three children, ages four, eight and 11, at the time. Umerri said she was driving west through the intersection when her Ford vehicle was hit on its side, before swerving into the business.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t press the brake. I couldn’t press the gas. I was just like where are we going? I was just saying Jesus’ name,” she said. “When I saw we were approaching the building, I just closed my eyes. I didn’t want to see what happened.”

Umuerri said when she did open her eyes she saw glass shattered around the vehicle. She’s thankful no one was seriously hurt.

“I’m very grateful I don’t have to go to emergency,” she said.

Two women who collected items from the Toyota car with front-end damage declined to speak with CTV News about the incident.

Mel Mozel is the owner of Body Shades Tanning Spa and Salon, the business hit as a result of the crash.

“Devastated. Shocked,” he said. “I’m not going to be open. For a while.”

Mozel said he doesn’t have his own insurance, but has been told Autopac will cover the damage.

He said he has been doing some renovations to make it a day spa and has no idea when he can reopen.

Mozel hopes when the window gets boarded up, workers can make a doorway so he’s able to continue serving customers.