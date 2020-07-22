WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man who has made 'endless' contributions to the St. Vital area and the City of Winnipeg, has been recognized for his commitment to the community with an honourary street naming.

On Wednesday, Sadler Avenue in St. Vital was given the honourary name 'Bob Holliday Way' in recognition of Bob (Doc) Holliday's contributions to the community over the past several decades.

"I'm honoured – I didn't expect it. The things I've done over the years, I did it because I enjoyed doing what I was doing. When you do that, you don't expect to have a street named after you." Holliday said. "I'm flabbergasted."

Holliday grew up on Sadler Avenue back in 1946 – though at the time he said there were only 10 houses on the then-dirt road.

In the years since then, Holliday made a name for himself in Winnipeg, writing for many news organizations within the city for covering sports and crime.

He's been inducted into multiple sports halls of fame, including the Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019 for his 'unwavering support' for minor hockey.

Holliday has also been serving as president of the St. Vital Historical Society and is one of the driving forces behind the St. Vital Museum.

"The contributions by Bob Holliday to the St. Vital area have been endless, and we thought it appropriate that we thank him for his commitment to the community and service to the community over these many years," said Coun. Markus Chambers (St. Norbert – Seine River Ward) who organized the renaming along with St. Vital Councillor Brian Mayes.

Chambers said the sign will remain on Sadler Avenue for five years, and he said he hopes community members take note while it's there.

"I'm hoping the community will be inspired by Bob Doc Holliday's commitment to the community and will aspire to that as well in terms of giving back to the community," he said.

Despite his long list of accomplishments, Holliday said he just enjoyed what he was doing.

"Everything I've ever done I've had a lot of fun, and if you're having a lot of fun you'll enjoy doing things," he said.