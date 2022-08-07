'I want to move out': Police investigate River East shooting

Winnipeg Police are looking into a shooting incident early Sunday morning in River East.

According to the duty office, police got the call around 2:14 a.m. to a residence on Bonner Avenue near the corner of Rothesay Street. Reports indicated shots were fired into the home.

Homeowner Erika Braun tells CTV news she and her husband awoke to what sounded like a big bang on the window. They were afraid someone had thrown something into the window and might be trying to get in. "It never happened before," she said, "we have a very quiet neighborhood here, it is very suspicious."

Homeowner Erika Braun is shaken after a bullet was shot into her house Sunday. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

The couple went to investigate and discovered that a bullet had gone through the front window, punched through the dining room wall, and into their office.

"It is a little bit of a concern. I'm usually out at the lake, so when I come home and this happens, I want to move out," said Braun.

Police say no one was injured in the incident and the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.