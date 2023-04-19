'I was very overwhelmed': Manitoba documentarian’s debut feature headed to Cannes Film Fest
A Manitoba-born filmmaker’s debut feature documentary is headed to one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals.
Swampy Cree writer and director Sonya Ballantyne got the news earlier this month that her documentary “Death Tour” was tapped to represent Canada at the Cannes Film Festival Docs-In-Progress showcase next month.
“I was very overwhelmed with that, just because it's the Cannes Film Festival,” Ballanytyne told CTV News Winnipeg in an interview.
“I never, ever thought I would get to go to Cannes as an artist, never mind with my first feature.”
The showcase will feature four Canadian documentaries that are still in progress or in the final stages of post-production, with the aim of being released within a few weeks or months.
Ballantyne’s film “Death Tour,” which she co-directs with Stephan Peterson, follows professional wrestlers on “the hardest tour in indie wrestling,” making stops in northern Manitoba and Indigenous communities.
The subject matter represents a full circle moment from Ballantyne’s childhood on the Misipawistik Cree Nation, about 330 kilometres south of Thompson, Man.
The Death Tour made a stop in her hometown when Ballanytyne was about five or six years old. She wanted to be a pro wrestler herself, but saw few opportunities for Indigenous girls in the sport.
Still, she got to meet the Ontario-born wrestler Edge when he was still an up-and-comer on the tour. The two hit it off, bonding over Luna Vachon, Ballantyne’s favourite wrestler.
“I was so excited because I had never met a wrestler in real life,” she recalled. “To meet one in my very own hometown was such a great feeling for me.”
Sonya Ballantyne is a Swampy Cree writer and director from Misipawistik Cree Nation. Her debut feature documentary is headed to the Cannes Film Festival's Docs-In-Progress showcase next month. (Source: Sonya Ballantyne)
In addition to being a wrestling fan, Ballantyne was passionate about writing from a young age, describing it coming as naturally to her as breathing.
She went on to graduate from the University of Winnipeg’s Theatre and Film department and is an alumnus of the National Screen Institute’s Indigenous Voices program.
Ballanytyne initially tried her hand at filmmaking to keep control over her written work.
“People would often try to change the content of what I was creating. So instead of having Indigenous women, they would change it to Caucasian boys, and instead of a rez, it would be in a city,” she said.
“That was something I didn't really want to have done, because the stories I write are so essentially Indigenous and about the rez and about the experience of being an Indigenous girl.”
She stepped away from filmmaking and was finding success and fulfillment in writing. She scored credits on television series, a Marvel video game and the Sesame Street Workshop.
But when Peterson approached her to help direct “Death Tour,” she couldn’t pass it up. He had already started following the notoriously grueling tour, and saw an opportunity to collaborate.
“On the Death Tour, many of the audiences they performed for were Indigenous kids in places like Garden Hill and Gods Lake Narrows, Gods River, those sorts of places, and so he wanted to ensure that those stories were told as authentically as possible.”
Ballanytyne and Peterson are aiming to complete the film by the end of the year. She hopes its appearance at Cannes will help garner the rest of the funding and connect the film with future festival and distribution opportunities.
Professional aspirations aside, Ballantyne plans to enjoy the French beaches and food and hopefully, a celebrity sighting or two.
“Like every woman in the Western Hemisphere right now, I would love to meet Pedro Pascal.”
Filmmaker Sonya Ballantyne is shown in a still from a April 19, 2023 interview at her Winnipeg home.
Through the festival and beyond, she hopes to be an example to other Indigenous women and girls looking to work in the arts.
She’s heartened to see social media platforms like TikTok and Twitch giving more Indigenous kids the chance to create.
“Growing up, there wasn't very many opportunities, or there wasn't even any idea that a native woman, a native girl could be a creative person,” she said.
“I feel very lucky now that every opportunity I took to learn how to write and how to create and the people I've met who have taught me have led me here.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals' grocery rebate bill fast-tracked through House with all-party backing
In a rare showing of all-party support, the federal government's bill to enact the one-time so-called grocery rebate and roll out $2 billion in urgent health-care funding to the provinces and territories passed all stages in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
DEVELOPING | As it happened: updates from Parliament Hill as federal public servants strike across Canada
The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants kicked off Wednesday, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
Discrimination allegation: Mother, baby nearly kicked off Flair Airlines flight
A mother with an infant says she faced discrimination on a Flair Airlines flight when all she wanted to do was sit in the seat she paid for and was assigned.
Minister's sister-in-law steps down as ethics watchdog after committee launches probe
The sister-in-law of a Liberal cabinet minister has stepped down as the interim ethics commissioner a day after a House of Commons committee agreed to investigate her appointment.
opinion | Pentagon leak a test of American dominance, and a potential risk to Canada
The latest Pentagon leak, part of a string of high-profile leaks in recent years, highlights the vulnerabilities of American spy gathering operations and could expedite a global shift away from the U.S., political analyst Eric Ham writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
2 cheerleaders shot in a Texas supermarket parking lot after one opened the door to wrong vehicle
Two teenage cheerleaders were shot after one said she mistook the suspect's vehicle for her own in a supermarket parking lot near Texas' capital -- making this at least the third incident this week in which young people who'd made an apparent mistake were met with gunfire.
Sporadic new mpox cases in Canada have experts urging vaccination ahead of summer
As the weather warms and Canadians start looking forward to summer travel and festivities, some experts are echoing a call made by health officials in Europe and the U.K. to be on the lookout in case mpox makes a return this summer.
'Keira's Law' will strengthen laws surrounding domestic violence, advocates say
Canadian lawmakers have passed a bill that includes a measure known as "Keira's law," which would ensure that judges receive education on domestic violence and coercive control in intimate partner and family relationships.
Google ordered to pay $500,000 to Montrealer over links to post calling him pedophile
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered Google to pay $500,000 to a Montreal man after the tech company restored a link to an online post falsely accusing him of being a pedophile.
Regina
-
Hundreds of striking federal workers hit the picket lines in Regina
Striking federal workers hit the picket lines across Canada Wednesday with hundreds at two sites in Regina taking part in the strike.
-
Several Sask. highways closed as spring storm moves through
Several highways are closed in southeastern Saskatchewan Wednesday as a Colorado Low brings snow and gusty winds to parts of the prairies.
-
'A human right': Advocates visit Sask. Legislature to call for no-cost prescription contraceptives
Several advocates, including medical students and doctors, visited the Saskatchewan Legislature on Wednesday to call on the provincial government to commit to universal no-cost prescription contraceptives.
Saskatoon
-
Federal workers strike in Saskatoon
Around 200 people could be seen walking the picket in downtown Saskatoon as a strike by some federal workers got underway.
-
Sask. social income support changes spark criticism at SUMA convention
The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) wrapped up its annual convention Wednesday with the province's social income support (SIS) program drawing plenty of questions and criticism.
-
Sask. dog rescue looks back on 30 years rehabilitating dogs
To call Brent Arstall “a dog person” is an understatement.
Northern Ontario
-
Human remains located in Espanola
The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the discovery of human remains in Espanola.
-
Two youths seriously hurt after attack by multiple dogs in northwestern Ont.
One person was flown to hospital by ORNGE and another was left with serious injuries following an attack by dogs in the northwestern Ontario community of Terrace Bay.
-
Hwy. 17 collision in Sudbury sends two people to hospital
Two drivers in Sudbury have been taken to hospital after a collision Wednesday morning on Highway 17 near Coniston.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers ask fans to 'refrain from throwing things on the ice' at Rogers Place
The Edmonton Oilers are asking their fans to not turn cups and containers into projectiles at Rogers Place after a beverage nearly hit Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar in the aftermath of the series opener.
-
'It's scary': Whyte Avenue business owners respond to increase in smashed windows
If you take a stroll down Whyte Avenue these days, you'll likely see broken or smashed windows at a number of businesses.
-
Giant Oilers numbers return for playoffs
Giant Oilers numbers are beginning to appear around Edmonton for the playoffs.
Toronto
-
Toronto doctor who treated patient for cancer they didn't have gets license revoked
A family physician in Toronto has had his license revoked after it was found he treated a patient for cancer they did not have.
-
Toronto area man with 'alter ego' allegedly used 2 names, up to 4 companies in string of scams
A Toronto area man allegedly operated under two names and up to four different companies to scam multiple GTA residents and steal wages from workers.
-
Toronto family mourns woman killed in suspected impaired driving crash
Hazela Baksh’s family should have been gathering this Friday evening to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, instead it’s likely they’ll be congregating for her funeral and burial.
Calgary
-
Woman found dead in Forest Heights alley identified
Though the autopsy for a woman found dead in a Forest Heights alley earlier this week has been completed, her cause of death isn't yet known.
-
Five buildings to be converted from vacant offices to residential in downtown Calgary
Five new projects have been selected by the City of Calgary to be part of its program to convert empty office buildings into residential space.
-
AHS addressing lengthy wait times at Calgary and area Dynalife locations
Alberta Health Services has announced plans to address long wait times that Calgarians are experiencing as they attempt to get lab tests done.
Montreal
-
Google ordered to pay $500,000 to Montrealer over links to post calling him pedophile
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered Google to pay $500,000 to a Montreal man after the tech company restored a link to an online post falsely accusing him of being a pedophile.
-
Night shift nurses exposed to bright light made fewer errors, felt less tired: McGill study
Nurses who spent less than an hour exposed to bright light before they started their night shift at a hospital reported feeling less tired and making fewer mistakes on the job, according to a new study from McGill University.
-
Quebec flood watch: vigilance still needed, but risk has dropped a notch
Tension over the risk of flooding has dropped a notch in southwestern Quebec thanks to favourable weather. On the one hand, precipitation was lower than initially forecast at the beginning of the week and, on the other hand, the drop in the mercury is slowing down the snow melt.
Ottawa
-
PSAC strike
PSAC strike | Ottawa public servants hit the picket line for Day 1 of general strike
Thousands of Ottawa public servants were out in full force on Wednesday for the first day of a strike by members of Canada's largest public service union.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | As it happened: updates from Parliament Hill as federal public servants strike across Canada
The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants kicked off Wednesday, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
-
Additional LRT shutdowns coming this June for 'significant maintenance'
Additional closures of the Confederation Line LRT are coming later this spring as OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group work to fix issues with the less than four-year-old light rail transit line.
Atlantic
-
Another New Brunswicker faces the loss of her family doctor
CTV News has learned that two family doctors are closing their practices in the Moncton area forcing more New Brunswickers to join the waitlist for a primary physician
-
Overflowing riverbanks put New Brunswick communities into flood stage
People living along parts of the Saint John River in New Brunswick are being told to be vigilant, as its banks swell.
-
Tentative deal reached with 5,400 school support workers in Nova Scotia
A tentative agreement has been reached between school support workers in Nova Scotia and regional centres for education in the province.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener court hears details of night Melinda Vasilije killed as trial begins
Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilije was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, the trial of the man accused of killing her began Wednesday in a Kitchener courtroom.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Hundreds of public service workers hit the picket lines in Kitchener
Members of Canada’s largest federal public service union hit the picket lines Wednesday morning.
-
Man found not criminally responsible for murder, Kitchener house explosion will be allowed supervised outings in the community
Udo Haan, who was found not criminally responsible for the murder of his wife and the explosion that destroyed their Kitchener home, will be allowed to leave the hospital where he has been staying since his court case ended.
Vancouver
-
7 puppies rescued from structure fire in Surrey, crews say 'mom dog' is safe too
Seven puppies were rescued from a structure fire in North Surrey Wednesday morning and local firefighters have photos to prove it.
-
VPD commits to adopting coroner's recommendations after officer death
Vancouver police have notified the board that oversees them that they support recommendations made by a coroner’s jury following an inquest into the death of one of their officers in 2019 in a highly controversial case.
-
Proposed park board policy aims to prevent inappropriate swimwear at Vancouver public pools
Aquatic services staff have asked the Vancouver Park Board to approve a new policy that will outline what is acceptable to wear at public pools in the city.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island traffic snarled as federal workers hit picket lines
Picket lines formed across Vancouver Island as workers with Canada's largest federal public-service union went on strike Wednesday.
-
B.C. man fined $600K for Sooke Harbour House fraud
A Vancouver Island man has been fined $600,000 by the B.C. Securities Commission after he swindled $1 million from an overseas investor under the pretense of owning part of the Sooke Harbour House hotel.
-
Vancouver Island property selling off life-sized animatronic dinosaurs
Several animatronic dinosaurs from a private collection on Vancouver Island will be hitting the auction block next month.