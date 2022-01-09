Ice bikes hitting the Assiniboine River thanks to Winnipeg rental company

WINNIPEG -

A Winnipeg company is offering a different way to hit the ice this winter.

Starting Saturday, Spark Rentals is renting out ice bikes designed for frozen lakes, ponds, and rivers.

The company has three models of ice bikes; a classic version with a skate blade at the front and a regular tire at the rear, a bike similar to a tricycle with two skate blades at the front and a large fat tire in the rear, and a tandem side-by-side model.

Spark Rentals will be near the Bourkevale Community Centre on Saturday and Sundays with the bikes.

"It was really fun. It was something different to do," said Danielle, who was out trying the bikes for the first time on Saturday. "It's super accessible. My dad is out on the ice and usually, he doesn't like to go skating with us."

Sinan Leylek, a cofounder of Spark Rentals, said the ice bikes are ideal for everyone.

"What I love the most about the concept of ice bikes is that it allows those that may have previously felt excluded or uninterested in winter activity, a very accessible and low skill way to enjoy the outdoors," noted Leylek, in a new release. "Even in Winnipeg, there are lots of people that don't feel comfortable or particularly enjoy skating."

According to the company's website, the idea for the bikes was a result of a trip to China six years ago. When the pandemic hit, the rental company's event business dried up, which led to them pivoting to ice bikes.

Area Councillor Scott Gillingham said the business is a fun add for the neighbourhood.

"Winnipeg is a winter city and we want Winnipeggers to embrace the fact that we are a winter city," said Gillingham, who also tried the ice bikes.

"It's very easy and a lot of fun, so I'd encourage everyone to check it out when they get a chance."

The rental company is also looking to bring the bike to The Forks near Bonnycastle Park shortly.

More information about the bikes can be found on Spark Rental's website.