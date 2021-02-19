WINNIPEG -- The ice along the Assiniboine River could become unstable, according to the Manitoba government.

The province made this announcement on Thursday, saying it is because the Hydrologic Forecast Centre of Manitoba Infrastructure started a decrease of outflows from the Shellmouth Reservoir from 320 cubic feet per second to 90 cubic feet per second.

The province noted that the areas that could potentially be affected by this decrease of flows extend from the Shellmouth Dam to Brandon, Man.

The Manitoba government urges those using the river to be cautious when going onto the ice.

This decrease in flows out of the Shellmouth Reservoir is part of the regular operations of the reservoir and dam.

The province said it will continue to monitor the river levels and co-ordinate the operation of water control structures.