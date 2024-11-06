Icy roads a factor in 19-vehicle crash that killed Manitoba man: RCMP

Police are investigating after 19 vehicles were involved in a fatal collision on a Manitoba roadway.

Selkirk RCMP say they were called to the crash at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on the bridge on Highway 59 just south of Springhill Winter Sports Park.

Mounties say their initial investigation found a southbound vehicle lost control on the bridge, causing a chain reaction of collisions involving 19 vehicles.

Officers arrived on scene and began rerouting traffic to avoid further crashes.

Emergency responders from nearby fire departments and detachments were on scene to help motorists with a number of minor injuries.

A 55-year-old man from Tyndall, Man. was found dead at the scene.

Police believe icy roads were a factor in the crash.

RCMP ask anyone who was travelling on Highway 59, in either the north or southbound lanes between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. who may have dash-cam footage, to contact the detachment.

An investigation is ongoing.