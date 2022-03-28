'If you're not feeling well, please stay home': Manitoba government still asking people to be safe amid COVID

Even with COVID-19 restrictions over, the Manitoba government continues to preach caution to Manitobans when it comes to the virus that started a worldwide pandemic.

Speaking at a news conference Monday afternoon, Audrey Gordon, the province's health minister, was asked how the government is continuing to keep people safe from COVID.

"We have many health system recovery plans that are being rolled out. Infection, prevention and control is being looked in all our personal care homes. We are asking individuals, as we have since the beginning of the pandemic, if you're not feeling well, please stay home," said Gordon.

She said the province isn't out of the woods yet and she continues to call on people to get vaccinated, whether it be someone receiving their first dose, second shot or going and getting their booster.

"We are taking many steps in our recovery plan for the health system to ensure Manitobans in our facilities, particularly in our long-term care facilities, are protected and kept safe."

The health minister was also asked about how the province shares COVID-19 information. Starting this week the province is no longer sharing daily information on its COVID dashboard and instead the government is opting for a weekly epidemiological report that will include information from the past week.

Gordon said the province will continue to report new cases, as well as hospital and ICU admissions.

"Today I'm told, of the 19 cases in ICU, eight are active. So we continue to, as I said earlier, see a downward trend."

She also noted if people are still needing tests, rapid antigen tests are available at local grocery stores as well as libraries and other establishments.

If people test positive, Gordon said Manitobans can follow up with their doctors or call Health Links for more information.

She said the majority of cases that she has heard of had mild to moderate symptoms and the cases can be managed at home.