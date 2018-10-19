

CTV Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit is investigating after the Thompson RCMP used a “less lethal” firearm, sending a man to hospital.

According to the IIU, on Wednesday afternoon the RCMP responded to a report of a man with a knife. After officers tried to get him to give up his weapon, they used the gun and hurt the man’s leg.

The man was subdued, taken into custody and then brought to Thompson hospital for treatment.

This incident prompted a mandatory IIU investigation because it involved the use of a gun that caused an injury.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details will be provided right now.