WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman alleges she was assaulted while being arrested by the Brandon Police Service.

The Independent Investigation Unit was notified about a complaint that stemmed from an arrest on Feb. 5.

Brandon police said officers received a call regarding a domestic disturbance and when they arrived on scene they tried to take a 31-year-old woman into custody.

Police said the woman became "uncooperative" and the officers ended up using force to arrest her.

The woman filed a complaint alleging she was assaulted while she was arrested.

The IIU civilian director said despite the alleged injuries not meeting the definition of "serious injury," the IIU will investigate because it is in the public's interest.

People who may have witnessed the incident or have information or video footage of the arrest are being asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU said no other details will be provided as the investigation is ongoing.