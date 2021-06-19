Advertisement
'Improper use of candle' being blamed for Transcona house fire
Share:
WINNIPEG -- A Saturday afternoon house fire in Transcona is believed to be accidental.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a home on Paulley Drive around 2:45 p.m. When crews arrived, the city said smoke could be seen coming from the home. Everyone was able to get out of the house safely before crews arrived.
The fire was declared under control around 3:30 p.m.
The city said one person was treated on scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.
According to the city, the fire is believed to have been caused by the improper use of a candle.
The city is reminding Winnipeggers to take special care when using candles, and is offering a number of safety tips, including:
- Never leave lit candles unattended;
- Use approved non-combustible candleholders and place them on a firm, non-slip surface;
- Avoid putting lit candles in a drafty area to prevent uneven burning and wax dripping;
- Extinguish a candle when it burns down to within two inches of its holder or base;
- Keep candles away from any flammable materials, decorations, curtains, or other combustible material like bedding or cushions;
- Keep candlewicks trimmed to half an inch and remove excess wax before storage. Long, crooked wicks can cause uneven burning and wax drippings;
- Always keep candles, matches and lighters out of the reach of children.