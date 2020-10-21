Another COVID-19 death has been announced within the Parkview Place long-term care home in Winnipeg, and now public health officials have found staffing levels and support are a concern within the home, and said improvements must be made.

Manitoba’s most recent COVID-19 death – a man in his 80s – has been linked to the Parkview Place care home. Since an outbreak was declared at the facility in September, more than 70 residents have tested positive for the disease.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said a five-person team went to the care home on Saturday to speak with residents, staff and management, and inspected each of the building’s 12 floors, resident areas and common areas.

All team members were screened before entering the care home and wore protective equipment during the review.

“Although Parkview Place has onsite management around the clock to provide additional support and monitoring, the facility is experiencing challenges to maintain staff resources during the outbreak, and existing staff who remain at work are in need of relief support,” the spokesperson told CTV News in a written statement.

They said beyond the staffing challenges, the team found changes must be made at the care home. These include adding housekeeping resources, bolstering staff training and education on outbreak protocols, and adding more medical and clinical care supports to meet resident care needs.

“We are working with the operations team at Parkview to ensure these improvements are made immediately," they said, adding the care home, along with the WRHA, are working to increase staffing.

They said the care home is looking into using general workers to help with operational requirements, and will potentially offer “on-the-job training and practicum opportunities” for some new hires.

It has also added a wage premium for workers.

CTV News has reached out to Revera, which owns Parkview Place, for comment.