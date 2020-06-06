WINNIPEG -- Thousands gathered in Winnipeg for the Justice 4 Black Lives rally Friday night, demanding change and an end to racism in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

The rally began with a moment of silence in memory of Floyd, who died in Minneapolis on May 25 while in police custody.

After several speakers, attendees marched down Broadway Avenue to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

Below is a photo gallery of the rally:

A time lapse of the Justice 4 Black Lives march. Thousands of Winnipeggers marched from a rally at the legislature to The Forks. #blacklivesmatterwinnipeg @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/tfRLzuhRxb — Mason DePatie (@CTVMason) June 6, 2020

-With files from CTV's Gary Robson