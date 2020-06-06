Advertisement
IN PICTURES: Justice 4 Black Lives rally draws thousands of Winnipeggers
Published Saturday, June 6, 2020 5:33PM CST Last Updated Saturday, June 6, 2020 5:51PM CST
More than 1,000 people gathered at the Manitoba Legislature for the Justice 4 Black Lives rally.
WINNIPEG -- Thousands gathered in Winnipeg for the Justice 4 Black Lives rally Friday night, demanding change and an end to racism in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.
The rally began with a moment of silence in memory of Floyd, who died in Minneapolis on May 25 while in police custody.
After several speakers, attendees marched down Broadway Avenue to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.
Below is a photo gallery of the rally:
-With files from CTV's Gary Robson