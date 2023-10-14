Winnipeg

    • In Pictures: The Winnipeg Jets' Party in the Plaza

    Party in the Plaza

    Winnipeg Jets fans gathered in True North Square Saturday afternoon for the NHL team's Party in the Plaza. The event brought people together for refreshments, food, live music, and more ahead of the team's home opener against the Florida Panthers. (Source: Dan Vadeboncoeur, CTV News)

    LIVE UPDATES

    Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.

