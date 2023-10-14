In Pictures: The Winnipeg Jets' Party in the Plaza

LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES | Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.