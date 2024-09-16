'In place for everyone’s safety': Manitoba RCMP warn drone operators following incident at crash

Manitoba RCMP are reminding drone operators to steer clear of emergency responders.

Mounties issued the reminder after a STARS helicopter was delayed in landing at the scene of a collision last week because a drone was flying overhead.

“Fortunately in this case, the delay did not have serious consequences to operations at the scene,” RCMP said in a release Monday.

The drone operator hasn’t been identified, but Mounties said operators could face a fine up to $1,000 for flying drones in an area where police and first responders are attending.

“In an emergency, it is imperative that all necessary resources are able to respond,” Cpl. Ryan Cadotte of the Manitoba RCMP Remotely Piloted Aircraft System unit said. “I urge all drone pilots to be responsible and ensure they know and follow all regulations under the Canadian Aviation Regulations. These regulations are in place for everyone’s safety.”

The use of drones falls under Transport Canada’s aviation regulations.