How much rain fell in southern Manitoba over the past few days

    Southern Manitoba was hit with torrential downpours, overland flooding and thunderstorms at the start of the week, with some communities receiving upwards of 200 millimetres (mm) of rain.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the rainfall began on Monday and moved into Ontario by Tuesday afternoon.

    Over the span of 36 hours, many southern Manitoba communities received large rainfall amounts, including Elma, which got 205.2 mm; Ste. Pierre-Jolys, which was hit with 167 mm; and Steinbach, which received 155.5 mm.

    Other rainfall totals include:

    • Winkler – 133.1 mm
    • Windygates – 113.8 mm
    • Dominion City – 103.6 mm
    • Morris – 97.7 mm
    • Rosa – 95 mm
    • Vivian – 86.2 mm
    • Kane 79.1 mm
    • Morden – 73. 6 mm
    • Marchand – 71.9 mm
    • Gardenton – 64.4 mm
    • Gretna – 62.9 mm
    • Hadashville – 61. 9 mm
    • Zhoda – 58.4 mm
    • Altona – 56.4
    • Woodridge – 55.2 mm
    • Green Lake – 54. 9 mm
    • Menisino – 54. 3 mm
    • Emerson – 50.4 mm

    CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that significant rain on Tuesday resulted in flooding and road closures in a number of Manitoba communities, including Blumenort.

