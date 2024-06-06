‘Incredible support’: Dogs seized from inhumane conditions find new homes

More than half of the dogs rescued from inhumane conditions at a Winnipeg home last month have been adopted.

The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) told CTV News Winnipeg 36 of the 68 dogs that were seized have found new forever homes.

“We have had incredible support from the community in terms of donations for the dog’s care, which is designated to an emergency fund. This has allowed us to care for the dogs without pulling funding from the rest of the shelter’s operations,” said WHS’ Carly Peters in an email Thursday.

One of the 68 dogs initially rescued from a Winnipeg home now available for adoption (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

The dogs were rescued last month as part of the largest known animal seizure in the city’s history.

Animal Service officers and Winnipeg police went to a home in the Richmond West neighbourhood for a well-being check when they discovered the dogs.

The dogs were taken to WHS where they received veterinary care until they were well enough to be rehomed.

Those looking to provide a forever home for one of these dogs can visit the WHS’ website or call their adoption line at 204-892-2035.