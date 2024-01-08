'Indescribable grief': Parents of man fatally shot by police release statement

The parents of a man fatally shot by police on New Year’s Eve are calling for change in how law enforcement responds to incidents involving mental health crises.

Nineteen-year-old Afolabi Stephen Opaso was an international student from Nigeria who was studying at the University of Manitoba, according to Jean-René-Dominique Kwilu, a Winnipeg lawyer assisting Opaso’s family.

They identified him as the man who died after Winnipeg police officers were called to an apartment suite in the first 100 block of University Crescent for reports of a man acting erratically.

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth says officers were confronted upon arrival by a man with two knives, and an officer shot him.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died.

The incident is under investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU).

In a statement from Nigeria, Opaso’s parents say their son was experiencing a mental breakdown at the time of the incident.

“Mental health challenges should be met with empathy, understanding, and appropriate response, yet the events that unfolded demonstrate a failure in the system designed to protect and serve,” the statement read.

They say the use of lethal force in response to a mental health crisis is not only disproportionate, but constitutes a grave injustice.

The parents add the incident highlights the need for comprehensive training to equip officers with de-escalation skills for people experiencing mental health crises.

They want authorities to re-evaluate and reform their approach to handling these incidents to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Additionally, they are calling on the IIU to conduct ‘a thorough and transparent investigation’ into the actions of the officers involved, ensuring accountability for any wrongdoing.

“Our son's life was cut short, and those responsible must be held accountable for their actions,” they said.

In a statement to CTV News Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Police Service says it acknowledges that the family and community are grieving and have questions.

“Chief Smyth addressed many questions that were raised during the press conference last week. Like the Opaso family we await the outcome of the IIU investigation,” the statement said.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger