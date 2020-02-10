WINNIPEG -- The Southern Chiefs' Organization is looking for Indigenous artists to bring attention to the violence against Indigenous women, girls and people who identify as LGBTQ2S.

The organization is now accepting art submissions for consideration to win a $5,000 honourarium.

“Our goal is to end violence by raising awareness while sending a message of hope, reconciliation, and resilience or conveying an expression of loss through art," Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said in a news release.

"By reaching out to Manitoba’s First Nation artists—especially those with ties to a southern First Nation community—we hope to express the humanity of this painful legacy while commemorating those who are missing or who have been murdered.”

The organization said any kind of art is eligible, including graphic design, photography, painting, or visual art. The winner will be chosen by an advisory committee and will be shared on billboards throughout Winnipeg and southern Manitoba in the spring.

If two artists are chosen, each will receive a honourarium of $2,500.

The deadline to enter is Feb. 19. More information about the call for artistic expressions can be found online