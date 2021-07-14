WINNIPEG -- Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Eileen Clarke has stepped down from Premier Brian Pallister’s cabinet.

CTV News Winnipeg confirmed Clarke has left the position.

Clarke is the PC MLA for Agassiz.

The move comes a week after the premier made controversial comments about colonial settlers in relation to the toppling of statues by Indigenous protestors.

A statement from her constituency office says Clarke will not be responding to media requests at this time out of respect for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs election Wednesday.

Pallister will be available for media questions at 2 p.m. Wednesday when he announces the latest reopening plan.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew has scheduled a 3 p.m. media availability to respond to the health orders and the resignation.