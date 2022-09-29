Indigenous, non-Indigenous youth moving reconciliation forward

A group of young people are speaking up to teach young Winnipeggers about the history of Indigenous people, and the issues many face today.

Youth for Truth and Reconciliation is made up of youth aged 15-30 with the goal of moving reconciliation forward. Ran through Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, they meet to share their histories, confront stereotypes, and share the history of Indigenous people.

“I think it’s very important to know the people who you are sharing this land with and who you are living with,” facilitator Storm Thomas tells CTV News. “I think it’s very important to understand the people of Canada and its history.”

That history includes residential schools, the ‘60s Scoop, and other events affecting Indigenous peoples.

Thomas grew up in Winnipeg’s North End, a predominately Indigenous neighbourhood. She wants people outside of her neighbourhood including settlers and newcomers, to understand the history of Indigenous people. Thomas says when they work with youth, they teach them the history of how Indigenous people helped settlers, Indigenous culture, and more.

Her co-facilitator, Ashpreet Gill, was born to immigrant parents. He says this group has helped him address the stereotypes other newcomers had shared with his family about Indigenous people.

“You know what they see on the streets but that’s certainly not the truth,” Gill said. “By bringing the youth together, we are having this discussion and take that conversation to our parents at the dinner table.”

The group’s discussions aren’t firmly in the past. Gill says they discuss current-day issues such as the boil water advisories on some reserves across Canada, and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.