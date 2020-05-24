WINNIPEG -- A 33-year-old inmate at Stony Mountain Institution was stabbed Sunday morning.

According to RCMP, the stabbing happened at 8:20 a.m., and the inmate suffered serious injuries.

STARS air ambulance was dispatched from Winnipeg to the scene.

A spokesperson at STARS said no one was taken back in the helicopter, but the STARS crew did ride in an ambulance with a man to Health Sciences Centre. The spokesperson said the man was in stable condition.

CTV News has reached out to Correctional Services Canada for a comment.