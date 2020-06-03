WINNIPEG -- Six inmates at Stony Mountain Institution have been charged following two separate stabbings at the prison over the weekend.

RCMP in Stonewall was called to the prison at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Mounties say a 24-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were both stabbed in separate incidents in the maximum-security wing.

The two victims were taken to hospital with significant injuries.

Anthony Mitchell, 28, and Dennis McLeod, 25, were both charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of the 24-year-old.

Tyler Gray, 39, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of the 45-year-old.

Skyler Cook, 25, Brandon Seenie, 22, and Michael Kelly, 25, have all been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident involving the 45-year-old.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

The victims and the charged are all inmates at the prison, RCMP said.

The investigation continues.