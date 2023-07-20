Intersection upgrades set to begin on north Perimeter Highway
Traffic signals will be temporarily shut off at an intersection of the north Perimeter Highway on Thursday due to construction.
According to the Manitoba Government, intersection upgrades on the north Perimeter Highway at Provincial Trunk Highway 6 are set to begin on Thursday.
Due to this construction, there will be a temporary traffic signal shutdown beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The shutdown will last about 10 hours.
Flag people will control the intersection, and drivers are asked to exercise caution and follow construction signage.
Residents and businesses in the area should try to use alternate routes to avoid any delays.
This is the second announcement regarding Perimeter Highway construction made this week.
On Sunday, resurfacing work began on the Perimeter Highway in the northbound lane between McGillivray Boulevard and Wilkes Avenue, prompting a single-lane closure, speed reduction and flag people.
This construction, which is expected to be finished next month, will take place from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.; however, the lane closure will remain in place during the day.
