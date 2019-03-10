

CTV Winnipeg





Into the Music is getting set to close down its Osborne Village location this summer.

The Osborne Street shop, which is the Into the Music’s second location, opened just last year, but in June it will be back down to one location.

Owner Greg Tonn says there are several reasons he’s consolidating the stores. He says they’re facing challenges with the digital world and he was having stock spread too thin between two stores, amongst other reasons.

Into the Music took over Music Trader, filling a gap in the Village at the time.

Tonn says his lease is up at the end of June and it gave him an opportunity to refocus.

He says they’ll be doing some restructuring of how the McDermot Avenue shop will run.

“Greater engagement with the local community, more partnerships, more connections with local bands, more in store kind of events, and probably a greater focus on how we curate what we do," said Tonn.

He expects to close the shop in mid-June, giving them time to clean and move all the products over to their McDermot location.