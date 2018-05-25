Gail Leach has fond memories of the Inuit art in her home, growing up.

"I could lift it up, look at it and feel it, it was unique,” said Leach.

The former Winnipeg Art Gallery volunteer says she's excited for the planned Inuit Art Centre.

“I think it's important that it be here and it seems that Winnipeg is the place it should be,” said Leach.

Now it appears the WAG won't have to dig as deep in its pockets to pay for the project.

During a ground breaking ceremony, Premier Brian Pallister announced the province will put in $15 million dollars, $5 million more than it committed in December. The premier says the extra money is based on further analysis of the centre's merits and a new government funding criteria.

"This project, this Inuit Art Centre is ranked as one of the highest applications that we've ranked so far,” said Pallister.

With other levels of government in for funding too, the art gallery has $10 million left to raise to reach a $67 million dollar target.

"There is momentum now that we feel extremely confident that we will hit that goal,” said WAG CEO Stephen Borys.

The 40,000 square foot four-storey expansion will include 13,000 Inuit carvings, drawings, prints and textiles, as well as a glass enclosed art vault.

Many see this type of project as another path towards reconciliation.

"It is a way to connect us to the rest of the world,” said Inuit leader Peter Irniq.

Gail Leach believes the centre will have economic benefits too, comparing it to another Winnipeg phenomenon.

“It's going to attract visitors, look at the Winnipeg Jets and what that has done to our city,” said Leach.

The Inuit Art Centre is set to open in 2020, coinciding with Manitoba's 150th birthday.