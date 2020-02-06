WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said an investigation started by members of its drugs and gangs unit in November has resulted in a drug bust worth a potential $10 million.

The bust was first announced Wednesday by the Calgary Police Service and RCMP in Alberta, after 46.9 kg of cocaine and 47.5 kg of methamphetamine was seized from a pickup truck near Dorothy, Alta.

On Thursday Winnipeg police said the investigation, dubbed “Project Sasquatch” began in Winnipeg in October 2019 as a probe into an interprovincial drug courier investigators believed was bringing large quantities of drugs, such as meth, coke, fentanyl and heroin, from eastern Ontario, across the provinces and into Alberta.

Officers partnered with Calgary police, which later took over the investigation and said the bust was made Jan. 30.

The cocaine is estimated to be worth $4.69 million and the meth $4.75 million, police said, with a potential to make around $10 million on the streets.

Calgary resident Jacob Cody Neumann, 33, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police encouraged anyone struggling with addiction to see help, referring people in need to the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba website.