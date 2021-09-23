It could still be a month before power is restored to two Manitoba First Nations
Manitoba Hydro said it is making progress on restoring power to two Manitoba First Nations; however, it will still be a few more weeks until the work is complete.
Over the summer, wildfires damaged a remote power line that serves about 1,500 people in Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nations. Due to this damage, 89 poles need to be replaced and 35 other structures require repairs.
As of Wednesday, the Crown corporation said it has replaced 67 of the poles and repaired 30 of the structures, and the estimated restoration is two to four weeks.
Manitoba Hydro noted that because there is no road access to the damaged power line, all replacements poles, crossarms, hardware, and equipment need to be pre-assembled at a staging area near Bloodvein and then flown by helicopter to the damaged sections of the power line. A number of the replacement poles also need to be set in rock, which requires specialized drilling equipment.
The Crown corporation added that the restoration work has been made challenging due to the density of overgrown vegetation, and work continues to trim or remove the hazardous trees.
Hundreds of people from the two First Nations are still waiting for the work to be completed so they can return home.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
SNC-Lavalin corporations and 2 former top execs charged with fraud, forgery by RCMP
The corporate entities of SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc., as well as two former senior executives of the Quebec-based firms have been charged with a series of fraud and forgery offences by the RCMP.
Anti-vaxxers in Quebec could be fined $10,000 for protesting near schools, hospitals
Anti-vax protesters who picket outside hospitals, schools, daycares or COVID-19 test and vaccine sites could face a heavy fine, according to a bill tabled Thursday by the Quebec government.
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander dead at 97
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander has died in the midst of his Canadian deportation hearing.
What the rise of the PPC says about Canada in 2021
While the People's Party of Canada did not manage to gain any seats this federal election, its accruing of the popular vote has experts saying the rise of the far-right populist party cannot be ignored.
Ford says vaccine passports are the 'best chance' Ontario has to avoid another lockdown
Premier Doug Ford welcomed the launch of COVID-19 vaccine certificates in Ontario, saying the system is essential to prevent the province from entering into another lockdown.
Witnesses come forward to police with details of interactions with Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie
A couple from Louisiana who were vacationing in Jackson, Wyoming, last month said Wednesday they saw an incident involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in a restaurant in one of the last sightings of Petito before her death.
Nasal spray treatment for COVID-19 in the works thanks to a llama named Fifi
Scientists in the U.K. are developing a 'potentially significant' treatment for COVID-19 that could be administered to patients in the form of a nasal spray, thanks to the tiny antibodies produced by a llama.
Police in Sherbrooke, Que. searching for man who allegedly punched nurse for vaccinating his wife
Sherbrooke police is looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a nurse in a pharmacy.
UPDATED | Some ridings still too close to call with mail-in ballots still being counted
While Canadians didn’t have to wait too long on election night to find out who will lead the next government, there are still some individual seats too close to call.
Saskatoon
-
'Slap in the face': Sask. premier's advice to medical workers hits sour note with doctor
A Saskatchewan doctor is speaking out following Premier Scott Moe's suggestion that medical professionals "really provide some guidance for Saskatchewan people" to help dispel COVID-19 misinformation.
-
A quarter of 426 new Sask. COVID-19 cases are children under 12
The province of Saskatchewan reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 25 per cent of cases reported in children under 12.
-
'We’re not playing to our full potential': Saskatoon Hilltops hope to turn things around after rare back-to-back losses
Despite losing back to back games, Saskatoon Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant said it’s no time to panic.
Regina
-
A quarter of 426 new Sask. COVID-19 cases are children under 12
The province of Saskatchewan reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 25 per cent of cases reported in children under 12.
-
What the rise of the PPC says about Canada in 2021
While the People's Party of Canada did not manage to gain any seats this federal election, its accruing of the popular vote has experts saying the rise of the far-right populist party cannot be ignored.
-
Sask. NDP calls on province to ask military for help in 4th wave of COVID-19
The Saskatchewan NDP says it’s time for the province to consider asking the Canadian military for help as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.
Calgary
-
As Alberta hospitals teeter toward collapse, medical experts want pro sports to limit crowds
There is tension surrounding professional sports in Alberta, including the upcoming NHL season, as health care providers in Alberta are concerned for the safety of both players and fans amid a punishing fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
UCP leadership review coming this spring following five-hour-long caucus meeting
The United Conservative Party says it will be moving up its annual general meeting in 2022 from the fall to the spring, and it's Jason Kenney's idea to do so.
-
Missing 16-year-old girl from Calgary located safe
The second of two teenage girls reported missing earlier this month – who were believed to be together – has been located safe.
Edmonton
-
UCP leadership review coming this spring following five-hour-long caucus meeting
The United Conservative Party says it will be moving up its annual general meeting in 2022 from the fall to the spring, and it's Jason Kenney's idea to do so.
-
As Alberta hospitals teeter toward collapse, medical experts want pro sports to limit crowds
There is tension surrounding professional sports in Alberta, including the upcoming NHL season, as health care providers in Alberta are concerned for the safety of both players and fans amid a punishing fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Missing senior found safe: Edmonton police
An 87-year-old Edmonton man has been found safe after being reported missing on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day
Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Why do we need a COVID-19 vaccine certificate program in Ontario?
Life Unmasked speaks with Dr. Peter Jüni, scientific director of the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, and Dan Kelly, President and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, about what a vaccine certificate program means for Ontarians.
-
Union calls for Ontario to institute distancing, capacity limits at universities
A union representing workers on university campuses in Ontario is calling for the government to put classroom capacity limits and distancing requirements in place.
Montreal
-
Anti-vaxxers in Quebec could be fined $10,000 for protesting near schools, hospitals
Anti-vax protesters who picket outside hospitals, schools, daycares or COVID-19 test and vaccine sites could face a heavy fine, according to a bill tabled Thursday by the Quebec government.
-
SNC-Lavalin corporations and 2 former top execs charged with fraud, forgery by RCMP
The corporate entities of SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc., as well as two former senior executives of the Quebec-based firms have been charged with a series of fraud and forgery offences by the RCMP.
-
Delta cases rise as Quebec reports seven new deaths due to COVID-19; infections increase by 754
Quebec reported an increase of 754 coronavirus infections Thursday, bringing the province's total to 405,728 cases since the pandemic began.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Hospital requiring visitors to be fully vaccinated
The hospital has announced that starting Monday, it will require proof of vaccination for visitors entering the hospital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday
Across Ontario, there are 677 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
Gatineau police investigating after father, two children found dead in Aylmer home
Investigators are treating the three deaths as suspicious.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Timmins police investigating fatal shooting
CTV News has learned one person was killed and two others are injured and in hospital after a shooting in Schumacher overnight.
-
What the rise of the PPC says about Canada in 2021
While the People's Party of Canada did not manage to gain any seats this federal election, its accruing of the popular vote has experts saying the rise of the far-right populist party cannot be ignored.
-
Mom of B.C. boy who caught COVID-19 says it took days for classmates' families to be notified
A Surrey, B.C., woman whose 10-year-old son contracted COVID-19 says it took days for his classmates' families to be notified by public health.
Atlantic
-
Steve Murphy steps aside from his role as CTV Atlantic Chief Anchor
Steve Murphy, a legendary and trusted voice for news in Atlantic Canada, announced during this evening’s broadcast of CTV NEWS AT SIX his decision to step aside from his role as CTV News Atlantic’s Executive News Editor and Chief Anchor for the flagship news program.
-
New Brunswick reports 49th COVID-19 related death; 76 new cases on Wednesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 27 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 557.
-
Nova Scotia reports 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, active cases drop to 127
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 29 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 127.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day
Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row.
-
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander dead at 97
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander has died in the midst of his Canadian deportation hearing.
-
Environment Canada says heavy rainfall may have set a September record
Environment Canada says the heavy rainfall that started Wednesday and continued into early Thursday morning could be one for the record books.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 patient whose induced coma prompted B.C. family's plea for vaccinations has died
A B.C. woman who was in an induced coma due to COVID-19, prompting an impassioned public plea from her family, has died.
-
East Vancouver homeowner's bid for $1 million increase to property assessment rejected
B.C.'s Property Assessment Appeal Board has rejected an East Vancouver homeowner's argument that his property was undervalued by more than $1 million in its most recent assessment.
-
COVID-19 outbreak leads to closure of Lower Mainland school
A school in B.C.'s Lower Mainland is closing for more than a week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island records 1 COVID-19 death, 79 new cases
The cases were among 759 new cases found in B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the provincial Health Ministry.
-
Vancouver Island police confirm province cutting funds for officer naloxone kits
Three Vancouver Island police departments say the province will no longer pay for their naloxone supplies — a life-saving medication officers use frequently, in the midst of the overdose crisis.
-
Man wanted for several assaults arrested in Victoria: VicPD
Police say a man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants in Central Saanich and Victoria was arrested Tuesday night.