Colleen Bready's forecast: Rain sticking around

Rain has returned to southern Manitoba including Winnipeg and Brandon on Tuesday, and it will be sticking around over the next couple of days.

A low pressure system over North Dakota, in part, is helping to support the rain here this afternoon.

The southwest should see rainfall amounts in the 10-15 mm range today while Winnipeg and southeast should get less, but not much less.

Unfortunately, today’s much needed rain will miss the northwest where a major forest fire is burning near Flin Flon.

At least, southeast winds in the area aren’t strong today or tonight.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s special air quality statement remains in place for the Flin Flon and The Pas regions because of wildfire smoke.

Showers are expected tonight in the south, though we could get a brief break at some point in Winnipeg before they resume.

A slow-moving low pressure trough should keep the rain or showers coming on Wednesday and likely on Thursday.

Even more rain is expected in the south tomorrow than today.

Total rainfall amounts could be around 20-30 mm in some areas before the trough leaves the region later this week.

But some of that rain should reach the affected wildfire area in the northwest as early as Wednesday afternoon, but more likely by the evening.