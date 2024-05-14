Power outage in St. Vital area

If you’re in the St. Vital area, you may want to conserve your phone battery.

Manitoba Hydro confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there is a power outage in the area.

Earlier today 1,320 customers were without power.

Now that figure has been reduced to 520.

The crown corporation said power lines are down due to trees.

Hydro said crews are on site and making more repairs.

It hopes to have power back on around 3:30 p.m.