'It fries my nerves': Downtown Winnipeg residents fed up with noise, disruptions from ongoing protest

Residents and businesses are getting fed up with the noise and traffic disruptions from an ongoing protest that’s taken over some downtown Winnipeg streets.

A group has overtaken the area in front of the Manitoba Legislature and has been there since Friday, honking horns and making noise to protest pandemic-related restrictions and mandates.

For the fifth straight day those horns echoed in nearby residential neighbourhoods.

“It fries my nerves,” said Carolin Bund, who lives three streets over from the Legislature Grounds.

She’s fed up with the group making the noise. They’ve parked semi trucks and tractors in the area, resulting in the closure of some downtown streets.

“But when it comes to this noise. It’s not working for me,” Bund said. “I’m not impressed that they’re being such jerks.”

She’s not alone.

“Nine stories up, I can still hear them,” said Christina Van Sommer, who works providing home care services to area residents. “It’s ridiculous.”

“Personally, I’d like to see the truckers go home. I don’t get what the end game is really.”

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said he’s heard from residents who want laws enforced.

“There are elements of this protest that continue to be unlawful while disrupting the lives of the general public, including restricted access to public streets, noise and harassment,” Bowman said. “This is certainly different from any other protest that I’ve seen during my time in office.”

The mayor wants to hold a special meeting of city council Thursday in response to the issues surrounding the protest.

“We’ve seen temporary disruptions of public spaces in the past but what’s unique in this case is the multi-day occupation of public streets and the noise that is coming with it,” Bowman said.

But the mayor said traffic and Neighbourhood Liveability Bylaw enforcement is the responsibility of the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) and he said elected officials are prevented by provincial legislation from directing the operations of police.

In an emailed statement, the WPS said while it won’t discuss operational details, it is working to achieve a peaceful resolution.

"The WPS has a full-time presence in the area to ensure public safety for all,” a portion of the statement reads. “We continue to work with organizers to ensure a balance between their objectives and the safety, security, and well-being of others in the downtown.”

Winnipeg police said enforcement action may not always be apparent to the general public. The WPS said so far, the level of disruption has not been as high as other cities have experienced.

Kemlin Nembhard, the executive director of the Women’s Health Clinic, which is located in downtown Winnipeg, said staff and clients don’t feel safe getting to work and appointments.

“We’ve had clients who have complained about either finding it difficult to navigate downtown because of all the barricades but also feeling unsafe,” Nembhard said. “Being yelled at, being called names.”

Nembhard said many clients already face barriers accessing care, and she said this situation isn’t helping.

“As a feminist agency, we are completely committed to the right for people to protest peacefully. But this is not a protest, this is an occupation and it’s an illegal occupation.”

Businesses are also dealing with disruptions.

“The noise levels are high and some of the road closures are also affecting their customers’ ability to reach them,” said Pam Hardman, director of marketing, engagement, and communications at the Downtown Winnipeg Biz.

Bund said it’s not only the noise. When she was trying to get her bus, she encountered blocked sidewalks and slipped, bumping into a box she said belonged to the protesters.

“And this one guy goes, ‘What the bleep, bleep are you doing?’” she said. “And I’m going, ‘I’m trying to walk on the sidewalk that you have blocked. I don’t feel safe walking in and around big rigs.”

“Like whose freedom is really being robbed here? It’s not these protesters who can come and go and do willy-nilly stuff.”

An organizer for the group occupying the area in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building has yet to respond for a request for comment. Meantime the premier's office has confirmed it received a letter from the group outlining their requests.