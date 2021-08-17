WINNIPEG -- A Winnipegger is shining a spotlight on Indigenous music past and present, one Instagram post at a time.

David McLeod launched the Instagram account HOKA about eight months ago. The goal was to showcase Indigenous music of all genres and all levels of renown.

“I chose the name HOKA because you hear it at a lot at powwows,” McLeod told CTV News. “It means ‘let’s go.’ It’s a call to action, and I think it’s a perfect name to use because it’s a call to action to pay attention to Indigenous music.”

Radio lovers know McLeod as CEO of public radio network Native Communications Inc. and executive producer of Indigenous Music Countdown, the longest-running Indigenous top 40s program in Canada, airing on several stations across the country.

McLeod, who is Anishinaabe from Pine Creek First Nation, is also the proud owner of an expansive Indigenous music collection, consisting of thousands of 45s, 78s, vinyl, tapes and CDs.

“It’s not done. I’m still collecting. Definitely, it’s a passion of mine,” he said.

McLeod’s Instagram posts are simple and informative. Most show McLeod holding an album from his massive collection, often a vinyl record. The caption gives background on the artist and the record. Sometimes, McLeod even contacts the artist personally.

“That’s part of the fun of it. It’s the chase and the discovery,” McLeod said.