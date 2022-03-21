It's by-election day in Fort Whyte; here is what you need to know
Today is the day for Fort Whyte residents to cast their vote in the by-election to determine who will take the seat left open by former Premier Brian Pallister.
Voting in Fort Whyte runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. To determine where to cast your vote, head to the Elections Manitoba website.
Voters must be a Canadian citizen that is 18 years old or older, who has lived in Manitoba for at least six months and is a resident of the Fort Whyte electoral division.
Five candidates are vying for the Legislative seat vacated by Pallister when he resigned as MLA for the ward in October 2021.
Among the candidates, businessman and former Blue Bomber Obby Khan is carrying the banner for the Progressive Conservative Party in the traditionally strong blue constituency. You can read more about Khan's campaign here:
Former Blue Bomber Obby Khan looking to bring change with PCs in Fort Whyte by-election
Kahn is not the only Blue Bomber name on the ballot list – Liberal candidate Willard Reaves, a Grey Cup champion, is also looking to score votes in the riding. You can read more about Reaves' campaign here:
Former Blue Bomber, Liberal candidate Willard Reaves hoping to score votes in Fort Whyte by-election
Trudy Schroeder, who is running as the NDP candidate, is also among the high-profile names. The former executive director of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra is hoping to take on a new stage. You can read more about Schroeder's campaign here:
NDP Fort Whyte candidate Trudy Schroeder seeking government accountability
Though not as high-profile as some of the other candidates, Greens candidate Nicolas Geddert has worked as a community organizer and says he is running to give people an opportunity to vote green. You can read more about Geddert's campaign here:
Green Party Candidate Nicolas Geddert facing uphill battle in Fort Whyte by-election
Patrick Allard, who is running as an independent, has been a staunch opponent to COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates. He is confident he can draw some of the traditional conservative votes away in this long-time PC constituency. You can read more about Allard's campaign here:
Fort Whyte independent candidate Patrick Allard no stranger to controversy
CTV News Winnipeg will have updates throughout the evening as results start to roll in.
-
-
-
