

Pat McKay, CTV News Winnipeg





For the first three quarters of Saturday’s game against the Montreal Alouettes, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers looked every bit the part of a division leading team, holding a 37-17 lead.

That was before the Alouettes engineered the largest comeback in its history, with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, giving them a 38-37 win.

"We had a good commanding presence for three quarters, and then we didn't,” head coach Mike O’Shea said.

"What could go wrong, went wrong,” said defensive coordinator Richie Hall. “It seemed like they had the football gods on their side, because what could go right went right. But the thing is, you create your own opportunities, you create your own situation, and if we take care of business like we did for the first 45 minutes, it wouldn't have happened."

“It’s the biggest let up I’ve ever been a part of, as far as points,” added linebacker Adam Bighill, who was also involved in a helmet swinging altercation with Alouettes’ quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., earning the pivot a one-game suspension on Monday.

During the game, the play resulted in a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.

"I stood up and looked right at the ref, who looked right at the incident and saw it, and immediately I knew that's an ejectable offence,” said Bighill. “The fact that it wasn't taken care of the right way initially is frustrating, but at the end of the day it is what it is, and you can't change things."

Bighill said it’s “water under the bridge,” after Adams Jr. reached out via social media to apologize.

The game film never lies, and the team says its quickly moved on from the emotion of blowing a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter, into correcting and learning.

"Every single person I feel like went into that film session and saw two or three plays where they see, if they make that play or do something differently, it maybe changed the outcome of that game for us," said quarterback Chris Streveler.

“We’ve got to make sure we are able to stay focused for a full game and correct the mistakes we made," said O’Shea.

The Bombers will host the top team in the CFL, the 10-3 Hamilton Tiger Cats on Friday night.