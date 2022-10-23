'It's just tragic': 17-year-old Winnipegger mourned by family and soccer community
A Winnipeg family and the city's soccer community are mourning the loss of a much-loved teen.
An athlete, a loving brother and a friend to many -- it's how David Bunguke is being remembered.
David's father, John, said his son will be deeply missed.
"He was a very humble boy. He was not talking too much. He was calm," said John.
According to the family, David was in the passenger seat of his friend's car when it lost control on St. Mary's Road and hit a hydro pole on Tuesday night just before 9:00 p.m.
Video from a nearby business' security camera shows the car travelling at a high rate of speed before the crash.
The 17-year-old was part of the Team Manitoba soccer team for his age group and played at the 2022 Canada Summer Games earlier this year.
"Making the provincial team is not easy at that age," said Héctor Vergara, executive director of the Manitoba Soccer Association." He was one of the quality players in the province that made the team and participated in the competition, so of course, he was a really good player."
Vergara said David's skills attracted the attention of scouts from several universities and colleges.
David graduated high school in June and was considering his post-secondary options while taking a year off to train.
The fact David won't reach his dreams of playing professional soccer is tough for the tight-knit soccer community.
"Great soccer player. Great person. Lots of friends. Lots of colleagues. It's just tragic. It's difficult to describe the feelings," said Vergara.
David's family says they've received lots of support in the wake of his passing, with many people stopping by to give condolences.
"The family is very happy for the community, and your laugh, you show the family," said John. "We say thank you very much for your support."
David is survived by his parents and four sisters.
