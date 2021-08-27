WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man is holding a rally this weekend to help raise awareness about the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan and show people how they can help.

“I’m hoping to achieve exactly what I’ve done the past couple days. For me to be able to raise awareness, to be able to get people talking about it. I want everyone to know what’s going on. I want to be able to tell people what to do and how to help,” said Bashir Faqiri, the organizer of the Save Afghanistan Rally.

The event takes place tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. outside the Manitoba Legislative Building. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and and practice physical distancing.

Faqiri said the rally will give people the chance to ask questions and learn more about what is going on.

“Definitely the main idea is awareness right now. Just to see how we can help,” he said.

Faqiri noted one way for people to provide assistance is to write letters to MLAs and the federal government, pleading with them to assist in the situation.

He noted that he’s tried writing some letters, but has gotten little response. However, he’s hopeful there’s power in numbers.

“Hopefully if you guys do it, if a lot of people do it, they’ll finally start giving a reaction, but I’m not getting the stuff that I need,” Faqiri said.

“That’s why I need everyone’s assistance in this situation. Come out, ask me any questions you have. I’ll be able to redirect you to anything or answer any questions. Together, we can hopefully figure this out, because it’s definitely something that needs to be talked about.”

CONCERN FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS

Faqiri said he has friends and family who are currently in Afghanistan, but live in Canada, and are trying to get back to Canada.

He said they’re constantly contacting Global Affairs and the embassy, but are being told to stay put.

“They’re going through constant tries and attempts to get to the airport, to get back home…This is not successful, unfortunately. It’s not working out for them,” he said.

“They’ve been stopped about four or five times already, they’ve almost given up hope to even go back. Especially with the evacuation being halted, it’s a little harder on them to even consider all of that,” he said.

He added it’s very difficult for him to see what’s going on, especially since he knows people who are living through the situation.

“It definitely does hurt seeing what’s going on in the news and everything like that,” he said.

“Me, personally, I know these people, my family, my friends, it’s just very tough on my end to see all that’s happened.”

