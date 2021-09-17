'It's okay to talk about': Chantal Kreviazuk on ending the stigma around mental health
Winnipeg-born singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk is speaking out about the importance of ending the stigma around talking about mental health.
“The reality is all of us, every one of us, even on a good day, we have to work at our mental well-being,” she said.
“I’ve always believed we’re only as strong as the person who’s having the most challenging time in our immediate family, in our community. So, I think it's okay to talk about our mental health.”
Kreviazuk is leading by example as she’s set to be the keynote speaker at the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba’s Women’s Speaker Series on Sept. 29 – an event that supports women’s mental health.
“It’s hard to be a person today on any level because the demands are pretty overwhelming at times,” she said.
“In particular for women, we are the mothers in our world, and a lot is required of us, demanded of us, and sometimes it can be really challenging.”
Kreviazuk said one thing that has helped with her mental well-being is her creativity.
“We have to be creative. We have to remember our joy and how can we do that. How can we make a joke? How can we make someone else laugh and see our reflection in that person’s smile or in their happy, joyful eyes? We have to think of ways of resetting,” she said.
She noted that ‘resetting’ is easier for some than others, but it’s okay to reach out for help if you need help figuring it out.
“Some of us require, literally, a script sometimes, or we need to learn a skill for how to [do it] – the same way that you might want to learn how to put together a new barbecue or fix your sink or your garburator, and you might Google it and find out how,” Kreviazuk said.
“Well, it’s the same with any other aspect of our lives. There’s nothing wrong with trying to figure out.”
Kreviazuk added that there’s nothing wrong with reaching out for help, but that people don’t always know who to reach out to.
This is where the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba comes in, as it is dedicated to providing support, education and advocacy for those living with mood disorders, co-occurring disorders, or mental illnesses.
“The amount of service that has gone into the community from this organization is humbling to consider,” Kreviazuk said.
“So I’m so proud to support Mood Disorders [Association] of Manitoba and the programs that they have in place for women.”
Tickets to the Women’s Speaker Series fundraiser are $25 and can be purchased online.
- With files from CTV’s Michael Hutchinson.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dining out, salons, gyms and more: COVID-19 restrictions by province and territory
With a fourth wave of the pandemic underway, provinces and territories are responding with a variety of restrictions. CTVNews.ca looks at what is and is not allowed in each jurisdiction.
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
With 3 days left until election, O'Toole fixates on vote-splitters and deflects questions on his fate
With three days left in the 2021 federal election campaign and polling suggesting a Liberal win maybe the most likely outcome, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was laser-focused on one message Friday: a vote for any party other than his is a vote for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.
TRUTH TRACKER | Do endorsements from Obama, Clinton constitute election interference?
Endorsements for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau from former U.S. president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have raised questions about election interference. But according to the Canada Elections Act, a foreign citizen speaking about the Canadian election does not by itself constitute an instance of undue foreign influence.
Assuming current scenario holds, 'we're looking at a Liberal win,' Nanos says
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
U.S. FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots
Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
'Here we go again:' Albertans react to latest slate of COVID-19 health rules
Since the reopening on July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold, with intensive care admissions reaching record highs.
Obama and Clinton back Trudeau in election; Sanders endorses Singh
Former U.S. president Barack Obama and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton have tweeted support to Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, while Sen. Bernie Sanders has done the same for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.
Saskatoon
-
Northern Sask. holds Canada’s highest COVID-19 case rate by far, data shows
Saskatchewan’s far north COVID-19 case rate in the last seven days is sitting at 1,180 per 100,000 people – the highest across Canada.
-
7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 472 new cases
Seven more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Sask. has 'highest burden' of COVID-19 in Canada, health authority says
According to data presented during a physicians' town hall, Saskatchewan has the "highest burden" of COVID-19 in Canada.
Regina
-
7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 472 new cases
Seven more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
'Hit a critical point': SHA to temporarily slow elective procedures in Sask.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority's Emergency Operations Centre directed leaders and care teams to move to a second phase of surge plans that include a temporary slowdown of elective procedures province-wide.
-
Delta variant, unvaccinated cases driving COVID-19 spread in Sask.
Rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations – fuelled by the Delta variant and transmission among unvaccinated residents – have led to further COVID-19 restrictions being implemented in Saskatchewan.
Calgary
-
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
-
Alberta Children’s Hospital to shut down 75 per cent of operating rooms
Southern Alberta families with sick children worry they may not be able to get the help they need as the Alberta Children’s Hospital plans to close down 75 per cent of its operating rooms.
-
Ontario confirms the province will help Alberta with overwhelmed ICUs
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott confirms the province will help Alberta manage its overwhelmed intensive care units (ICUs), which have been inundated with COVID-19 patients, operating at 155 per cent over normal capacity.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
-
Lack of worker vaccine requirement in Alberta a 'loophole,' says health law expert
That Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program could mean unvaccinated workers will serve customers who were asked to prove their full COVID-19 immunization is either a loophole or an oversight, says a University of Alberta professor.
-
Fiery crash closes highway northwest of Edmonton; status of people involved unknown
Highway 43 near Lac Ste. Anne was closed in both directions late Friday morning after a crash involving a tanker truck.
Toronto
-
Ontario health minister says premier has 'been around' after last public appearance three weeks ago
In the three weeks since Ontario unveiled its vaccine certificate program, Premier Doug Ford has been notably absent from the public eye, with the exception of videos posted to social media and a virtual address last week in Toronto.
-
Homeless encampment clearings cost the City of Toronto more than $1.5 million this summer
The City of Toronto spent more than $1.5 million on staffing, landscaping and fencing public parks in order to clear homeless encampments this summer.
-
Second suspect wanted in death of Western University student from Barrie, Ont.
Police in London, Ont. are expected to lay an additional charge in relation to the death of Gabriel Neil, but are still looking for the suspect.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man who died of COVID-19 at 39 was unvaccinated, but had just booked his first dose
A spokesperson for the hospital where he died said the man's condition 'deteriorated rapidly.' Friends identified him as Stefanos Govas, a 39-year-old athlete.
-
Nailbiters: Quebec ridings to watch in Monday's federal election
The federal election is on Monday, and while some polls suggest not much will change on Quebec's electoral map, there remain a few battlegrounds that could swing.
-
Montreal police seek public's help to solve killing of elderly man after violent home invasion
Police say the suspects broke into the 75-year-old man's apartment in LaSalle and assaulted him before fleeing the scene.
Ottawa
-
Kanata councillor wants answers on school bus cancellations
An Ottawa councillor is demanding to know why so many school bus routes have been cancelled in the Kanata and Stittsville area this month, as school bus operators deal with a driver shortage.
-
Temporary COVID-19 testing clinic opening at McNabb Arena this weekend as testing demand increases
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the earliest appointment available at the CHEO Community Assessment Clinic at Brewer Arena was Sunday morning.
-
ATV driver killed in crash in Finch, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single vehicle crash on County Road 12 in Finch just before 8 a.m. Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police confirm two people died in plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.
Two people were killed in a plane crash Thursday near Sundridge, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
Northern Ontario teacher reprimanded for allowing wild party with students in 2017
A vice-principal at Phelps Public School in Redbridge, Ont., has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT).
-
Ontario Nurses' Association, Algoma Public Health working on new collective agreement
A total of 85 public health nurses, registered nurses and nurse practitioners at Algoma Public Health Unit began mandatory conciliation Friday with their employer as they seek to negotiate a new collective agreement.
Atlantic
-
N.S. fire marshal says camper fire that killed Amherst family was accidental
The cause of the tragic trailer fire in Millvale, N.S., that killed a family of six has been ruled accidental.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, active cases drop to 162
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 29 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 162.
-
N.B. reports 57 cases of COVID-19; requires students be vaccinated for intramurals, extracurriculars
New Brunswick Public Health is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday while also announcing new measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in schools, including requiring all eligible students to get vaccinated if they wanted to participate in indoor or outdoor intramurals or extracurricular activities.
Kitchener
-
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
-
Risk of COVID-19 exposure at two downtown Guelph establishments: WDG health unit
The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph health unit is warning patrons of two downtown Guelph establishments to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and seek out testing after exposure was linked to the businesses.
-
Stratford resident concerned by 'shocking' voicemail during election campaign
A Stratford resident is raising concerns about what he calls a "shocking" voicemail he received from a local campaign team leading up to Monday's election.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Street preacher pleads guilty to assaulting man in Vancouver's West End
A street preacher accused of assaulting a radio producer in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood last year has pleaded guilty.
-
Christmas of chaos: Why B.C. business owners say you may want to start shopping now
If you haven’t started making a list and checking it twice for the holiday season, you might want to get on that sooner than expected.
-
B.C. suing parents of slain gang members to keep seized diamond ring, cash
The province is suing the family of two dead gangsters in hopes of keeping a large amount of cash and a diamond ring seized by police from a B.C. home.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seek suspect after sexual assault on Lochside Trail in Saanich
Police in Saanich are investigating a sexual assault that happened on a trail in the district last week.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide latest update
Provincial health officials are slated to release an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccination rates and other relevant information Friday.
-
Remembering the gritty history of a WWII-era air force base at Tofino, B.C.
For anyone who’s ever visited the spectacular setting of Long Beach, near Tofino, it’s hard for them to imagine at one point the area was used for a very different purpose other than relaxation.