'It's okay to talk about': Chantal Kreviazuk on ending the stigma around mental health

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg-born singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk is speaking out about the importance of ending the stigma around talking about mental health.

“The reality is all of us, every one of us, even on a good day, we have to work at our mental well-being,” she said.

“I’ve always believed we’re only as strong as the person who’s having the most challenging time in our immediate family, in our community. So, I think it's okay to talk about our mental health.”

Kreviazuk is leading by example as she’s set to be the keynote speaker at the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba’s Women’s Speaker Series on Sept. 29 – an event that supports women’s mental health.

“It’s hard to be a person today on any level because the demands are pretty overwhelming at times,” she said.

“In particular for women, we are the mothers in our world, and a lot is required of us, demanded of us, and sometimes it can be really challenging.”

Kreviazuk said one thing that has helped with her mental well-being is her creativity.

“We have to be creative. We have to remember our joy and how can we do that. How can we make a joke? How can we make someone else laugh and see our reflection in that person’s smile or in their happy, joyful eyes? We have to think of ways of resetting,” she said.

She noted that ‘resetting’ is easier for some than others, but it’s okay to reach out for help if you need help figuring it out.

“Some of us require, literally, a script sometimes, or we need to learn a skill for how to [do it] – the same way that you might want to learn how to put together a new barbecue or fix your sink or your garburator, and you might Google it and find out how,” Kreviazuk said.

“Well, it’s the same with any other aspect of our lives. There’s nothing wrong with trying to figure out.”

Kreviazuk added that there’s nothing wrong with reaching out for help, but that people don’t always know who to reach out to.

This is where the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba comes in, as it is dedicated to providing support, education and advocacy for those living with mood disorders, co-occurring disorders, or mental illnesses.

“The amount of service that has gone into the community from this organization is humbling to consider,” Kreviazuk said.

“So I’m so proud to support Mood Disorders [Association] of Manitoba and the programs that they have in place for women.”

Tickets to the Women’s Speaker Series fundraiser are $25 and can be purchased online.

- With files from CTV’s Michael Hutchinson.