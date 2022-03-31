'It's really tough': Winnipeg woman searching for kidney donor

One Winnipeg woman, who is a mother of seven, is searching for a kidney donor.

Samar Zeid was diagnosed with kidney failure at the age of 45. She began dialysis two years ago and has had both her kidneys removed.

Samar’s husband Munther Zeid, who owns the grocery business Food Fare, said life for their family is now completely different.

He said the family takes extra measures to protect Samar, and has even changed their diet based on what she can eat and drink.

“We’re all being as helpful as possible,” Munther said in an interview on Thursday.

Samar goes to dialysis Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and her husband and kids are helping her through the process.

“We do what we can to make life easier for her at home,” Munther said.

“Having seven kids is a blessing…without the kids, I don’t know what we’d do.”

SEARCHING FOR A DONOR

Samar said she wants people to know that organ donation can help those in need.

“It means a lot for that person,” she said.

She is currently on a waitlist of five to eight years for a kidney.

Samar said she would really appreciate it if someone came forward to help her.

“It’s really tough. Dialysis is very harsh on the body,” she said.

“It’s not an easy process to go through. I’d really appreciate if someone comes forward to help me find a kidney.”

For anyone looking to help, they can find out more information online.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.