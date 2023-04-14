'It’s so life-changing': Winnipeg couple makes history with $60 million lotto win
Manitoba has new $60 million Lotto Max winners.
Western Canada Lottery Corporation and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries announced on Friday that Janice and Randy Glays of Winnipeg, Man. were the holders of the winning ticket that was drawn on March 31.
“You know, I always ask Randy, 'Why are you buying tickets?' and he always says, 'One day… you never know.'” Janice said in a news release. “Well, it’s that one day now, and we have permanent grins on our faces. This is our miracle!”
Randy bought the ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore located on St. Anne's Road. The $6 quick-pick ticket is the largest single-ticket win purchased at retail in the province's history.
The win also ties the largest win in Manitoba's history when a family of four won $60 million through PlayNow.com in January 2021.
Randy checked the winning ticket at a self-scanner and thought the number was wrong.
"I've never seen such a big number!" he said. "I couldn't believe it."
As for what they plan to do with the money, they said they will share some with their family and spend a little on themselves, as well.
“It’s so life-changing,” said Janice. “And obviously not just for us. It’s going to change our family’s lives for generations.”
“We can move from our apartment to a house with lots of space and windows,” she continued. “We can do some travelling and simply enjoy life – it’s amazing!”
The winning numbers from the March 31 draw were 1, 3, 26, 28, 36, 47, and 50.
