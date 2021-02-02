WINNIPEG -- The winner of the $60 million Lotto Max draw on Jan. 22 in Winnipeg is a mystery no longer.

On Tuesday, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) announced John Chua and his family, Jhoana Chua, Angie Chua and Ben Lagman, were the lucky ones to have the matching ticket for the massive prize.

This is the largest lottery win in Manitoba history and at first John didn't realize he, had in fact, won.

He said he bought the ticket online on Play Now. On the morning when the winning ticket was announced, he checked his account and said he didn't see anything saying he had won.

But that soon changed when he got an email later in the day from Play Now.

"I thought it might be a Free Play or something. But it said $60 million—I was confused, so I checked on PlayNow.com when I got home," John said as quoted in a news release from the WCLC.

He said when he got home and checked, there it was saying he had won and he added he had missed it in the morning.

The online ticket, which had the numbers 11, 21, 23, 25, 28, 41 and 43, is the largest winning ticket purchased online in Canada.

The rest of John's family was just as shocked as he was about winning, with his mom Angie saying she didn't believe her son at first.

The family said they aren't sure yet what they are going to do with the money but John said he is going to be wise with the money.

"I just want to take the time and do the smart thing."

The previous record for a Lotto Max win in Manitoba was $50 million back in 2009. The previous record for a Winnipeg win was $27.2 million with a Lotto 6/49 in 2005.