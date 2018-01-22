A Winnipegger who was vacationing in Jamaica last week when the country declared a state of emergency said it was jarring to see military armed with machine guns on the streets as her family made their way to the airport.

“It’s unnerving when you’re not used to those types of things. You know, living in a place like Winnipeg especially,” said Amanda Buhse.

Buhse said her family planned the trip to Jamaica a few months ago as a chance to escape Winnipeg’s cold. On Thursday, the Jamaican government declared a state of emergency for St. James Parish — which includes Montego Bay — in response to a significant increase in violent crime. Military forces have been deployed to the area. Buhse witnessed several checkpoints on her path to the airport. Her family chose not to go on any off-resort excursions as a precaution.

“All of a sudden you’re on this high alert and crisis mode and don’t really know what’s going on. Communication is kind of difficult down there,” Buhse said, adding that not everyone has access to WiFi.

“You could definitely feel the caution and almost the fear amongst the other people in the resort. So that was definitely a big change from any other trip we’ve ever taken,” Buhse said.

The Canadian government is warning travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in Jamaica. A statement on its travel and tourism website reminds travellers to restrict their movements if they leave resort property. The government advises people who choose to spend time off of resort property to use transportation or excursion companies arranged by or provided by the resort.

“If you are in the affected area, be extremely vigilant, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local news,” the statement said.

Erika Miller, spokesperson for CAA Manitoba, said none of their clients have cancelled their trips to Jamaica because of the state of emergency.

“That said, some people do have questions about it,” Miller said, who points out some regions of Mexico are also under an exercise a high degree of caution warning.

“Resorts are generally gated. Very vetted in terms of staff. And those are very safe places for Manitobans to enjoy the sun, the surf and the all-inclusive experience,” Miller said.

Buhse said her experience wouldn’t deter her from going back to Jamaica. Her advice to future travelers is to be cautious.

“I say go and enjoy your holiday, but just be very safe and very cautious about the types of things you’re doing, and try not to put your nose where maybe it doesn’t belong. And just try and use your common sense,” Buhse said.