Ivan Barbashev breaks late tie, adds empty-netter in Golden Knights' 4-1 victory over Jets

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) as Brett Howden (21) and Brayden McNabb (3) defend during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Thursday, March 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the shot from Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) as Brett Howden (21) and Brayden McNabb (3) defend during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Thursday, March 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Ivan Barbashev broke a late tie and added an empty-netter, Logan Thompson made 39 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night.

Barbashev made it 2-1 with a high backhander past Connor Hellebuyck with 5:29 left, then scored into the empty net with 1:45 remaining.

Pavel Dorofeyev opened the scoring late in the first period, and Jack Eichel also had an empty-net goal. Defending champion Vegas improved to 40-25-8, going 7-3-1 in its last 11 and 2-0-1 on a four-game trip.

Sean Monahan tied it for the Jets early in the second, and Hellebuyck made 23 saves. They have lost five straight to match their worst skid of the season and fall to 44-23-6.

A playoff-like intensity kicked in early when towering Jets defenseman Logan Stanley traded punches with mismatched Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar.

 

UP NEXT

   Golden Knights: At Minnesota on Saturday.

   Jets: Host Ottawa on Saturday night.

