Jeannot, Saros lead Predators over Jets 2-1
Tanner Jeannot scored early in the third period and Juuse Saros made 32 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.
Cody Glass had the other goal for Nashville, winners of four of their last five games.
"It's nice to see what our group looks like when we are playing the right way," Nashville coach John Hynes said. "We're in a position where we're continuing to fight for wins and move up in the standings, and I think if we continue to build on what we've built the last two games, we give ourselves a really good chance on Thursday."
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 39 saves for Winnipeg, which concluded a five-game road trip 2-3-0.
"It certainly wasn't a 2-1 game in terms of offensive opportunities for either team, but both goalies were outstanding," Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said.
At 5:38 of the third, Jeannot picked up the rebound of a Tommy Novak shot and beat Hellebuyck with a wraparound.
The goal not only broke a 1-1 tie, it snapped a 38-game goalless stretch for Jeannot, who scored 24 goals last season.
"It feels really good, a little bit of a weight lifted off the shoulders," Jeannot said. "My focus has been the same going into every game, just do everything I can to help the team win."
Dubois scored the game's first goal 48 seconds into the opening period off of a slick backdoor feed from Cole Perfetti. The goal was the fastest from the start of the game for the Jets this season.
"(Perfetti) is a great player," Dubois said. "He's smart. He's skilled, he can pass, he can shoot."
Glass tied it at 13:49 of the second, deflecting a Roman Josi shot from the blue line.
CARRIER INJURED
Tuesday was Nashville defenceman Alexandre Carrier's 141st NHL game, but it took him until then to record his first fighting major. Just over a minute into the first, Carrier took exception to a hit Jets defenceman Logan Stanley put on Glass along the left boards.
At 5-foot-11 and 174 pounds, Carrier is much smaller than the 6-foot-7, 228-pound Stanley.
"I owe him a dinner or new shoes or something, but that's just the kind of character (Carrier) is," Glass said. "He's a great dude. To fight someone that much bigger than him and have my back is something I'll never forget."
After serving his penalty, Carrier played five more shifts in the first period, but he did not return to the bench for the start of the second period or play in the remainder of the game. Following the game, Hynes said that Carrier's injury was a result of the fight and that an update on his condition would be provided later in the week.
STRONG CENTRAL RECORD
Despite Tuesday's loss, the Jets still sport a strong 12-4-0 record against fellow Central Division opponents. Winnipeg and Nashville have split the two games they have played against each other so far this season, with each winning on home ice. The two teams will play twice more this season, once in each city.
WHAT'S NEXT
Predators: Host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.
Jets: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians told us why they changed jobs during COVID. Here's how their lives have changed since
In late 2021, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their stories about how they changed jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca caught up with some of those people to see where they are now and ask whether the decision they made was the right one.
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
Economists concerned about Bank of Canada’s expected interest rate hike, but suspect it will be the last
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce yet another interest hike on Wednesday, and economists are hoping that it will be the last one for a while, with some warning it could be a step closer to recession as Canada tries to balance the need to fight inflation with the growing pressure on the housing market.
What another Bank of Canada rate hike could mean
The Bank of Canada is scheduled to make an interest rate announcement Wednesday that's widely expected to push its key policy rate up to 4.5 per cent -- the highest it's been since 2007. Economists are predicting the central bank, which has made a rapid succession of large hikes since it began raising from near-zero in March, is nearing an end to the increases.
Indigenous identity fraud 'the ultimate step in colonialism,' Metis lawyer says
Since Grey Owl a century ago, people of European descent have falsely claimed to be Indigenous for personal gain or a sense of absolution, but one Metis legal expert says it would take a psychiatrist to try to fully answer, 'why?' Lawyer Jean Teillet's report examined the harm caused by Indigenous identity fraud, outlined red flags for spotting potential deceit and suggested measures to prevent it.
Four-year-old boy joins Mensa after teaching himself to read as a toddler
A four-year-old boy from southern England who taught himself to read as a toddler is now the U.K.'s youngest Mensa member.
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
Five Canadian cities among most overrated in the world: report
Five Canadian cities are among the most overrated cities for tourists to visit in the world, according to a new report.
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
Regina
-
Man killed, 2 children injured in collision with train: RCMP
A 41-year-old man is dead and two children suffered injuries following a collision between a train and SUV, RCMP said in a release.
-
'We are people too': Roughriders launch mental wellness program aimed at youth
The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is making strides in its “Win with Wellness Presentation Series,” a player ambassador mental health initiative for youth.
-
Man charged in connection to Edgar Street shooting: Regina police
A 22-year-old man was charged in connection to an early morning shooting in northeast Regina on Jan. 23.
Saskatoon
-
High turnover cost adds to Saskatoon low-income housing vacancy rate: Sask. Housing
The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation opened the doors to four units on Tuesday, giving both an indication of how many low-income housing units in Saskatoon are vacant as well as the work that goes into maintaining the spaces.
-
'Involve us in the process': Fairhaven pastor feels residents were left out of Wellness Centre discussion
With the emergency wellness centre (EWC) open now for almost six weeks in the Fairhaven neighbourhood, there are tensions surfacing between some living in the neighbourhood and the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the facility.
-
Saskatoon scammers used 'suckers list' to target seniors, police say
Saskatoon police have released details into its investigation of a recent string of scams in the city, which is believed to total more than $100,000.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man ‘in a position of power and authority’ charged with two sexual assaults
A 61-year-old Greater Sudbury man has been arrested and charged with two separate sexual assaults.
-
Former hockey player from Sudbury makes an impact in the fashion world
A local hockey player turned fashion designer had one of his jackets displayed on the mainstage of hockey in Canada last weekend.
-
Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor in Timmins to share his healing journey
A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash was guest speaker at a 'Bell Let's Talk' sponsored event in Timmins on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
-
Alberta NDP says it would scrap COVID-19 review panel if party wins election
Alberta Opposition Leader Rachel Notley says if her NDP was to win the spring election, it would scrap a COVID-19 review panel led by former Reform Party leader Preston Manning.
-
Illegal health products seized from Edson warehouse prompt Health Canada advisory
A public advisory has been issued after various health products labelled as containing prescription drugs were seized from an Alberta warehouse.
Toronto
-
Storm to bring up to 20 centimetres of snow to southern Ontario today
Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on some areas in southern Ontario today.
-
Ontario man 'devastated' after losing his home and nearly $500K to crypto scam
An Ontario man says he is 'devastated' after spending his entire life savings in an investment scam he got involved from a YouTube video he watched.
-
Here are the bus and school cancellations due to the Ontario snowstorm
Ontario school board class and bus cancellations due to the incoming snowstorm.
Calgary
-
Stabbing in southeast Calgary possibly fuelled by road rage: police
Calgary police say one person is in serious condition and another has been arrested following a fight on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Punjabi Community Health Services launches new campaign to help Calgary South Asians struggling with mental health
A Calgary non-profit has launched a new campaign to address the growing need for mental-health support for those in the South Asian community.
-
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
Montreal
-
Steep rise in reports of stolen vehicles in Montreal
Montreal police have released new statistics showing a steep increase in car thefts in recent years.
-
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
-
Students 'stressed' after serious attack outside Montreal high school
Students at a Montreal high school are still in shock a day after their classmate was sent to hospital in critical condition.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Nearly 30,000 children waiting for appointments at CHEO
There are tens of thousands of children in our region waiting for appointments at CHEO and many of them are waiting longer than doctors recommend.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | 'Significant snowfall' possible for Ottawa on Wednesday
In a snowfall warning, Environment Canada calls for snowfall amounts of up to 15 centimetres, with more for some areas.
-
Strike votes planned for more than 120,000 federal workers
Canada's largest public sector union is launching strike votes for more than 120,000 public service workers after the union says talks with the federal government broke down over wages.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm watch in New Brunswick; heavy snow, rain forecast for Maritimes Thursday
A winter storm watch has been issued for northern New Brunswick Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
Two people seriously injured in MacKay Bridge crash; bridge closure leads to major traffic backlog
A collision on the MacKay Bridge in Halifax Tuesday morning sent two people to hospital with serious injuries and closed the bridge, causing major delays for commuters.
-
Sydney residents find dozens of trapped, dead pigeons in vacant building
Some residents in Sydney, N.S., are searching for a solution after discovering dozens of trapped and dead pigeons inside a vacant building.
Kitchener
-
'It's very devastating': Fergus business reeling after theft
The owners of A.S.E. Equipment Rentals in Fergus say thieves stole around $20,000 worth of product from their business during a theft that was caught on surveillance video.
-
AirTag trackers and travel: Cybersecurity expert weighs in
When Air Canada told Cambridge Ont.’s Nakita Rees her husband’s luggage was lost, she pushed back. She could see the bag was in a processing facility beside the Montreal airport -- thanks to the tracking device they had placed inside it.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
Vancouver
-
New Vancouver mayor tempers expectations in first State of the City address
In his first major speech as Vancouver mayor, Ken Sim delivered a State of the City address at a Vancouver Board of Trade luncheon at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver Thursday.
-
Traffic pollution may be affecting our brains, say UBC and UVic researchers
Drivers who are frequently caught in heavy traffic can do their brain a favour by rolling up their windows and planning a less congested route, suggests research by UBC and the University of Victoria.
-
Frustrated drivers interfered with efforts to save a life on the Alex Fraser Bridge, police say
Police in Delta are criticizing drivers who impeded their negotiations with a man experiencing a mental health crisis on the Alex Fraser Bridge Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Duncan, B.C., could soon lose record for world's largest hockey stick to U.S. town
A battle of who has the biggest hockey stick in the world is brewing outside of rinks in Canada and the U.S.
-
RCMP investigating after man found dead in car near Vancouver Island rest stop
RCMP in Port Alberni, B.C., are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle along Highway 4 on Monday evening.
-
Duncan Train Station a finalist in online competition for restoration funds
The Duncan Train Station is a top 10 finalist in a national online competition that will award $50,000 to a historical building for restoration.