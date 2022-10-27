Jeff Fawcett wins Brandon mayoral race

Jeff Fawcett has become Brandon's new mayor.

The business owner and former city councillor beat opponent Elliott Oleson in the city's municipal election on Oct. 26.

Fawcett said during his campaign that he wants to build on current Indigenous relations, add more recreation spaces, and work more with other levels of government.

Fawcett was born and raised in Brandon and served three terms as city councillor for Ward 1. He currently chairs the Board of Directors for the Art Gallery of Southwestern Manitoba and is also involved with the Brandon University Foundation and the Brandon Chamber Players.

He is the owner of Jackmax Company Ltd., which operates D & B Sprinklers, an underground irrigation company in Brandon.

As city councillor, Fawcett sat on the Audit and Finance Committee, the Brandon Urban Aboriginal Peoples' Committee, the Grants Review Committee, and the Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium Board.

Outgoing mayor Rick Chrest did not seek re-election this time around, after first winning the mayoral position in 2014, and being acclaimed with no competition in 2018.