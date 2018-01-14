Winnipeg skip Jennifer Jones is headed back to the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts after a nail-biting 7-6 win over fellow Winnipegger Darcy Robertson Sunday in the provincial final in Killarney, Man.

Jones was in control of the game until the eighth end. Up 5-2, a double attempt by Jones jammed, leaving Robertson a draw for three that tied the game at 5-5.

Robertson would steal one in the ninth end to go up 6-5. But in the 10th end, Jones drew the four foot to score two for a 7-6 win.

With the victory, Jones has now won a record eight Manitoba provincial championships and will represent the province once again at the national Scotties in Penticton B.C. beginning on Jan. 27. Jones will be gunning for a sixth Canadian title.

She’ll have to do it without her usual third however, with Kaitlyn Lawes unable to play in B.C. due to Olympic commitments in mixed doubles curling.