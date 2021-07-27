WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets continue to bolster their defensive core thanks to a trade with the Vancouver Canucks to bring in a veteran defenceman.

The Jets announced Tuesday night they have acquired Nate Schmidt from the Canucks in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Schmidt spent just one season with Vancouver tallying 15 points in 54 games last season.

Before his brief stint with the Canucks, Schmidt spent three seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights from 2017 to 2020.

He set a career high in the 2017-18 season with 36 points.

This comes a day after the Jets acquired defenceman Brenden Dillon from the Washington Capitals.

Winnipeg also signed forward Paul Stastny to a one-year deal worth $3.75 million on Monday.

Schmidt has four years left on his contract that he signed with Vegas, with a cap hit of $5.95 million a season.