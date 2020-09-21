WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck was able to take home some hardware Monday evening.

The NHL announced the goaltender won the Vezina trophy for the best goalie in the league.

Hellebuyck had an impressive season finishing second in wins with 31. He led the league with six shutouts and sported a .922 save percentage to go along with it.

He capped the year before the COVID pause, going 31-21-5 with a 2.57 goals-against average.

Hellebuyck beat out Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, and Tampa Bay Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy for the award.

Hellebuyck received 19 first-place votes.

