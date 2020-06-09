WINNIPEG -- Mark Letestu is the Professional Hockey Writers Association’s Winnipeg nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

"It's an honour, for sure. I didn't expect to be nominated for any NHL awards," Letestu said on Monday.

In October, just seven games into his one-year deal with the Jets, Letestu was sidelined with a serious heart condition known as myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle.

"Perseverance, dedication, those words are pretty special to me,” said Letestu. "The unfortunate part of the award is it seems like you have to go through something, a little negative experience."

The condition was expected to end the 35-year-old’s season, but it only sidelined him until March, when he was given medical clearance to rejoin the club. The forward was scheduled to join the Manitoba Moose for conditioning when the AHL and NHL season were postponed.

Letestu has collected 93 goals and 210 points through 567 career games in the NHL. He’s one of 31 candidates up for the award.