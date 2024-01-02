Jets stretch points streak by levelling Lightning 4-2

Nikolaj Ehlers scored a late third-period goal to help the Winnipeg Jets seal a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday that extended their point streak to nine games.

The streak (7-0-2) ties a franchise record set in December 2005 by the Atlanta Thrashers.

Neal Pionk, Alex Iafallo and Morgan Barron, with an empty-netter and an assist, also scored for the Jets (23-9-4), who won their third straight game in front of 14,157 fans at Canada Life Centre. Vladislav Namestnikov contributed three assists.

Connor Hellebuyck, who was named the NHL's third star for the month of December, made 33 saves for Winnipeg to boost his record to 18-6-3 in 27 games.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and assist and Steven Stamkos also scored for the Lightning (18-16-5), who have lost three of their past four games.

Andrei Vasilevsky stopped 23 shots for Tampa Bay, which only had five healthy defencemen in the lineup.