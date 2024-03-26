Jets try to bounce back after sputtering on road trip

It's been a struggle for the Winnipeg Jets as of late as they return home after a five-game road trip.

Their last three games on the road did not go according to plan as they lost all three, and were outscored 13-4, which included a 3-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

In that time they have fallen to third in the Central Division and are five points back of both the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche.

"You lose a game and you play the right way, you can deal with that. But losing games when you aren't playing the right way and not playing for the logo on your jersey, you want to correct that. That's what we're planning on doing on this home stand," said Nikolaj Ehlers on Tuesday.

"We've got 11 games now to change the way we want to play and the way we want to get ready for playoffs."

Jets D-man Josh Morrissey used the word consistency, saying the team wants to have the same level of play night in and night out.

"We want our game to be peaking come the right time of the year. We know that it's there, we know that we have the players in this room, the systems in place, the staff to bring that level of play. It's just about doing everything a little bit better," said Morrissey.

It will be a tough test for the Jets Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers stop in town. Morrissey said it is always an experience going up against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

"Every time you play these guys, they're truly the best in the world and some of the best offensive players. Including obviously, (Zach) Hyman getting 50 goals and their powerplay clicking. So it's always a tough test and one that we need to be ready for as a group,” he said.

There is some good news for the team as head coach Rick Bowness is back after missing the last few games after having a minor medical procedure.

"We had to deal with a couple of things. Just the body reminding me I'm 69 and not 39," Bowness laughed.

He said it was tough not being on the bench with the team and being involved in the "fight."

Speaking with the team Tuesday, he said he shared some of his observations from the road trip and is hoping things can turn around.

"It's all tied into our overall team play for the last little while. (It) hasn't been up to snuff on a consistent basis. So we've been dealing with that," said Bowness.

"The players are frustrated too. They know we're better than we've shown."

Bowness also noted Gabe Vilardi was skating Tuesday morning. He has missed significant time with an upper-body injury as well as an enlarged spleen.

Bowness said he looked good, but now he needs to be pushed to see where his conditioning is at and if there is still any pain from his injuries.

Connor Hellebuyck is slated to get the start for the Jets. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT.